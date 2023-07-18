The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with a Manipur High Court order directing the state government to partially restore the internet, reported Live Law.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra, however, allowed the state government to approach the High Court and inform it about the difficulties in implementing the order.

Internet services had been suspended in Manipur on May 3 when ethnic violence broke out between Kuki and Meitei communities. Widespread incidents of violence and arson continue to deepen the crisis in the state. Over 140 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 have been forced to flee their homes.

The bench was hearing the Manipur government’s petition challenging the High Court’s July 7 order this month directing the home department to provide internet through Internet Lease Lines across the state and consider Fibre to Home connections on a case-to-case basis.

Leased lines provide dedicated internet connection as opposed to broadband connections which use a shared line model for users. Fibre to Home connections use the same technology as broadband but provide a faster internet connection.

The Manipur government has argued that the situation in the state keeps changing very fast and that the High Court order is premature, reported The Hindu.

During Monday’s hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court any rumour can lead to riots and that the issue cannot be left at the discretion of the hands of the people on the ground, reported The Hindu.

The court then asked the state to approach the High Court and present their problems.

