Jharkhand: Two policemen shot at during gunfight with gangsters in Ramgarh
A deputy superintendent and a sub inspector have been hospitalised with bullet injuries.
Two officers of the Jharkhand Police sustained bullet injuries on Monday after they were shot at by members of a criminal gang, The Indian Express reported.
The incident took place within the Patratu police station limits in the Ramgarh district.
Teams of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in Ranchi and the Ramgarh Police were on the lookout for members of the Aman Sahu gang when they were fired at, Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey told reporters.
“ATS DSP [deputy superintendent of police] Neeraj Kumar and SI [sub inspector] Sonu Saw were shot by the criminals,” Pandey said. “Both the injured policemen have been referred to a hospital in Ranchi and are under treatment.”
Sahu is a history sheeter and is currently in jail. He faces multiple cases lodged by agencies such as the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad and the National Investigation Agency.
Unidentified police officials told The Indian Express that Sahu’s gang provides arms and ammunition to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). The officials added that Sahu continues to operate his gang members from inside the jail.