Two officers of the Jharkhand Police sustained bullet injuries on Monday after they were shot at by members of a criminal gang, The Indian Express reported.

The incident took place within the Patratu police station limits in the Ramgarh district.

Teams of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in Ranchi and the Ramgarh Police were on the lookout for members of the Aman Sahu gang when they were fired at, Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey told reporters.

“ATS DSP [deputy superintendent of police] Neeraj Kumar and SI [sub inspector] Sonu Saw were shot by the criminals,” Pandey said. “Both the injured policemen have been referred to a hospital in Ranchi and are under treatment.”

#WATCH | SP Ramgarh Piyush Pandey says "Teams of ATS Ranchi and Ramgarh Police had come here for a raid to arrest the criminals of Aman Sahu Gang. After spotting the police, the criminals opened fire on them in Patratu area of Ramgarh district. In this encounter, ATS DSP Neeraj… pic.twitter.com/NXxDZIG4X1 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023

Sahu is a history sheeter and is currently in jail. He faces multiple cases lodged by agencies such as the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad and the National Investigation Agency.

Unidentified police officials told The Indian Express that Sahu’s gang provides arms and ammunition to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). The officials added that Sahu continues to operate his gang members from inside the jail.