Two migrant labourers were shot at by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on Tuesday.

The injured persons were shifted to hospital, the Kashmir Police said in a tweet. Their condition is stable. The police have also launched a search operation in Anantnag.

#Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in #Anantnag. Both the injured #civilians have been shifted to hospital, where they are stated to be stable. Area being cordoned off for search #operation. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 18, 2023

The incident comes less than a week after three migrant labourers were shot at by suspected militants in the Shopian district on July 13. The injured persons were identified as Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Hiralal Yadav. All of them are residents of Bihar’s Supaul district.

On May 29, a civilian was shot dead by suspected militants in Anantnag. On February 26, a Kashmiri Pandit, Sanjay Sharma, was shot dead by suspected militants in Pulwama district. Two days later, the police claimed to have killed one of the suspected militants involved in the attack.