Odisha is not getting adequate funds and support from the central government, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik alleged on Tuesday, reported The Hindu.

“Odisha is facing constant neglect in transfer of state share and central funds,” the Biju Janata Dal chief told party members ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament scheduled to commence on Thursday. “Our demand for special focus [on our] state should be stronger and louder.”

Patnaik said that only 8 lakh houses had been sanctioned for Odisha under the central government’s housing scheme PM Awas Yojana, while 15 lakh were required, reported the Hindustan Times. “The elimination of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana [free ration scheme] and the closure of extra 5 kg rice are an attack on the poor,” he added.

The chief minister also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government was neglecting National Highway projects in the state.

“Many [NH projects] are announced, but no actual work done,” he said. “Several National Highways are running behind schedule. Six districts of state are yet to get railway network while there is no progress in coastal highway yet. There are also issues of banking, mobile and digital connectivity.”

Patnaik claimed that several Adivasi communities in the state were facing difficulties for not being included in Scheduled Tribe list. He said that despite repeated requests, the 18% GST rate on Kendu leaves has not been removed. Kendu leaves are used for rolling bidis, a common means of livelihood for tribal communities.

“Farmers are also not getting fasal bima [crop insurance scheme] benefits,” he claimed. “Issues like non-evacuation of surplus par-boiled rice by FCI [Food Corporation of India], non-payment of dues, non-implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report for MSP [minimum support price], irregular supply of fertilisers are some major issues.”

The BJP, however, said that the allegations were “factually incorrect” and claimed that Odisha has received the highest amount of central funds in the last nine years, reported the Hindustan Times.

“BJD government is trying to appropriate the centrally sponsored schemes like the PM Awas Yojana by fixing its ‘Biju Pucca Ghar’ logo prominently,” alleged BJP state General Secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan. “BJD leaders have been collecting money from beneficiaries of the housing scheme before issuing work orders.”