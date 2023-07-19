15 die by electrocution after transformer explodes in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli
The incident took place at the Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river.
Fifteen persons, including a police sub-inspector and three home guards, were electrocuted to death and seven were injured after a transformer exploded at the Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported.
Additional Director General of Police V Murugesan said that an investigation is underway. “Prima facie reveals that there was current on the railing and the investigation will reveal further details,” he added, reported ANI.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he has ordered a magisterial-level inquiry into the incident.
“It is a sad incident,” he told ANI. “The district administration, the police, and SDRF [State Disaster Response Force] have reached the spot. Those injured are being referred to a higher centre and some of them are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter.”