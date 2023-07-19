The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna and Dipankar Datta also set aside an order of the Gujarat High Court rejecting her plea for regular bail and asking her to surrender immediately on July 1.

The three-judge bench said that the findings in the High Court judgement were “totally perverse” and “contradictory”, Live Law reported.

They noted that a chargesheet has been filed in the case against Setalvad and that her custodial interrogation is not necessary.

“The already surrendered passport of the appellant [Setalwad] will be in the custody of session court,” the Supreme Court said in its order. “The appellant shall not make any attempt to influence witnesses and shall stay away from them.”

On July 1, Justice Nirzar Desai of the Gujarat High Court had denied regular bail to Setalvad, claiming that she had attempted to unsettle a democratically-elected government and tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, hours later in a special late-night hearing, Justices Gavai, Bopanna and Datta had stayed the High Court order for a week. The bench added that when the Supreme Court had granted the activist interim bail on September 2, it had noted that she was entitled to special protection as a woman under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The court had said that the Gujarat High Court should have granted at least some protection to Setalvad so that she had sufficient time to challenge the order. On July 5, it had again extended the interim protection from arrest granted to her till July 19.

Setalvad, along with former state Director General of Police RB Sreekumar and former Indian Police Service officer Sanjiv Bhatt, has been accused of fabricating evidence about the 2002 Gujarat riots with the objective to destabilise the state government.

More than 1,000 people, most of them Muslims, were killed in the riots. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at the time.