The Ujjain administration in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday demolished alleged illegal constructions at homes of three Muslims accused of spitting water at a religious procession, PTI reported, citing the police.

The authorities also called in drummers when the houses were being razed.

The police had registered a case against the three persons on charges of disturbing communal harmony after a purported video of them spitting water at a Hindu religious procession, called Baba Mahakal Sawari, went viral on social media.

Two of the accused persons were minors who have been sent to a juvenile home. The third accused has been remanded to judicial custody, the police said.

Location: Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh



Amid drum beats and police presence, local authorities demolished the home of three Muslim brothers for allegedly spitting on a religious procession of the majority community. pic.twitter.com/e9AnXuWpdf — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) July 20, 2023

Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Bhuria told reporters that officials had informed the Municipal Corporation and the Revenue Department about the accused persons, following which the purported encroachments were removed, The Indian Express reported.

On being asked about the drummers, Bhuriya said, “It is in the rules to bring drummers and announce in public that illegal construction is being removed. We followed these rules.”

There are no provisions under the Indian law to demolish the home of anyone accused of a crime. However, this practice has been regularly observed in several Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states.

