A week after the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar alleged that party member Vijay Kumar Singh died due to a police baton charge, the Patna administration on Thursday claimed that he died due to heart disease and related complications, PTI reported.

The administration made the statement on the basis of a post-mortem examination by the Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Singh, 55, died on July 13 after a protest march against the Bihar government’s teacher recruitment policy.

The authorities had said Singh was brought in an unconscious state to the Patna Medical College and Hospital and that there were no external injury marks on his body.

“A histopathological examination was conducted by the institute to ascertain the exact cause of death of Singh,” the district administration said on Thursday night. “After a detailed analysis of the report, the medical board concluded that the death of Singh was caused due to heart disease and other complications related to it.”

The administration also claimed that CCTV footage showed the BJP functionary fainting between 1:22 pm and 1:27 pm in the Chajju Bagh area, while the baton charge took place at the Dak Bungalow crossing area.

The BJP, however, alleged that the postmortem report was manipulated.

“Vijay Singh died due to a police lathi charge,” Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha told PTI. “...We demand a high-level independent enquiry into the medical report prepared by the PMCH [Patna Medical College and Hospital].”

On the other hand, Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said that the BJP’s allegation was baseless and urged the party not to politicise Singh’s death.