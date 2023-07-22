The Congress government in Chhattisgarh on Saturday survived a no-trust motion moved by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

The no-confidence motion was defeated by a voice vote around 1 am after a debate that went on for 13 hours, The Hindu reported. The development took place on the last day of the Monsoon Session of the state Assembly.

The Congress has 71 MLAs in the 90-member Assembly, while the BJP has 13 legislators.

On Friday, the BJP had presented a 109-point “chargesheet” against the government, alleging that it engaged in corruption and failed to fulfil its election promises. BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, who initiated the debate, alleged that the government had turned deaf and dumb and had become a “murderer of democracy”.

The party referred to protests by citizens from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes against alleged instances in which people got jobs based on forged documents.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on the other hand, said that the “chargesheet” lacked facts, and through it, the BJP gave an opportunity to the government to showcase its achievements. He said that the Enforcement Directorate has been given enormous powers, which is not in the national interest, PTI reported.

“I strongly oppose the move to give powers to ED to probe GST-related cases,” he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Choubey alleged that the BJP-led Centre stopped funds meant for the development of Chhattisgarh.