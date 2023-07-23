The Yamuna once again breached the danger mark in Delhi on Sunday morning due to fresh release of water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana following heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, reported PTI.

The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres and was flowing at 205.96 metres at 9 am on Sunday. The level is expected to rise to 206.7 metres by the evening, according to PTI. The level is expected to remain steady after that, the Hindustan Times reported citing Central Water Commission.

“The situation has sparked concern, prompting the government to take proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents,” Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi said. She added that the authorities have ensured adequate preparations in the central and eastern districts of Delhi and low-lying areas like Yamuna Bazar and Yamuna Khadar that are susceptible to flooding.

Yamuna’s level in Delhi had fallen below the danger mark on Tuesday after more than a week. On July 13, it had reached its highest-ever level of 208.66 meters, flooding several low-lying parts of the city. Hundreds of people had to inundated and the floodwater had reached key areas of Delhi like Red Fort, ITO intersection, Civil Lines and Kashmere Gate.

Earlier this week, the Raj Ghat had reported waterlogging of up to eight feet, reported The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, some parts of Noida were also inundated on Saturday as levels of the Hindon river rose, the Hindustan Times reported.

“From Chhijarsi to Ecotech, water entered the houses in three low-lying areas,” Additional Police Commissioner Suresh Rao A Kulkarni told reporters. “People were evacuated from the houses. However, the river has not crossed the danger mark anywhere yet.”

On Friday, more than 1,000 people had to be evacuated from Ghaziabad as well due to the rise in levels of Hindon.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi from July 22 to 26. This is likely to add to the flooding situation in the national capital. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also predicted to receive heavy rainfall on July 23 and 24, while in Punjab the heavy rainfall is predicted on July 25 and 26.