The Archaeological Survey of India started a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises on Monday morning, ANI reported. A Varanasi court had given orders for the survey on Friday in the case of Hindu petitioners seeking rights to worship their deity inside the mosque complex.

District judge AK Vishvesha ordered the survey, including excavation if necessary, to determine if the mosque was built on a temple as the Hindu petitioners have claimed. Muslims should not be restricted from offering prayers during the survey and no damage should be done to the mosque, the court told the authorities.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: Police team enters Gyanvapi mosque complex, ASI survey begins pic.twitter.com/kAY9CwN0Eq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 24, 2023

The decision came on a petition filed days after the Allahabad High Court held in May that a scientific survey can be done of the oval-shaped object found in the mosque premises.

The oval-shaped object was found in May last year during a survey of the mosque premises ordered by a Varanasi civil court. The Hindu litigants in the case claimed that the object was a shivling – a representation of the Hindu deity Shiva. However, the caretaker committee of the mosque claimed the object was a defunct fountainhead in the wazu khana, or ablution tank.

Citing the High Court order allowing the survey of the oval-shaped object, the Hindu litigants filed a fresh petition asking for survey of the entire mosque. They claimed that the “shivling” has existed at the site for “lakhs of years” and had been damaged several times by Muslim invaders who had “hatred against infidels and idol worshippers”.

The petition contended that the structure of the mosque suggests that it is the remains of an old Hindu temple.

“...The actual facts existing within the building in question cannot be proved by oral evidence, and the nature of construction, the age of the structure, certain objects hidden behind the artificial walls and beneath the structure can be proved before the court only on the basis of expert opinion which may be given by ASI [Archaeological Survey of India] in this case,” the plea said.

