The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday said that it has “strong doubts” about the survey to be carried out by the Archeological Survey in the Gyanvapi mosque premises, Live Law reported.

The court directed that a senior official of the Archeological Survey should appear before the bench at 4.30 pm and explain the method by which the survey would be conducted.

The survey was ordered by a Varanasi district court on July 21 on a petition by a group of Hindu litigants seeking the right to hold prayers inside the mosque compound.

District judge AK Vishvesha had ordered the survey, including excavation if necessary, to determine if the mosque was built on a temple as the Hindu petitioners have claimed. He had also told the authorities that Muslims should not be restricted from offering prayers during the survey and no damage should be done to the mosque.

However, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the order and directed the Archeological Survey of India to maintain status quo till 5 pm on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker of the Allahabad High Court said that neither the Varanasi court’s order nor the application filed by the Hindu litigants mentions how the excavation was to be carried out, according to Live Law.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu litigants, said that he was making a statement on record that no damage will be caused to the structure and that no work would be carried out in the area sealed as per the Supreme Court’s order.

Senior counsel SFA Naqvi, representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee – which takes care of the mosque – said that as per the Hindu litigants’ application, excavation was proposed to be done under three domes.

The court will continue hearing the case at 4.30 pm.