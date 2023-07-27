The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a petition against a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises to be conducted by the Archeological Survey of India, Bar and Bench reported.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker extended the stay on the survey till August 3.

The survey was ordered by the Varanasi district court on a petition by a group of Hindu litigants seeking the right to hold prayers inside the mosque compound. However, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the order and directed the Archeological Survey of India to maintain status quo till 5 pm on Wednesday.

Following this, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, the caretaker of the mosque, moved the High Court against the Varanasi court order. On Wednesday, the High Court stayed the scientific survey till the next day.

The mosque panel argued that such surveys are done at a later stage after both parties in the case submit their evidence, reported The Indian Express. It has also told the High Court that excavation work may damage the structural integrity of the mosque.

The Hindu litigants, however, told the High Court on Wednesday that they were making a statement on record that no damage will be caused to the structure and that no work would be carried out in the area sealed as per the Supreme Court’s order.