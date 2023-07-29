The Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday arrested writer Badri Seshadri for making alleged derogatory remarks against the judiciary and Chief Justice DY Chandrachud during an interview with a YouTube channel, PTI reported.

The arrest was made on a complaint filed by Kaviyarasu, a lawyer based in Perambalur district. He had alleged that he was disturbed by Seshadri’s views on the judiciary, according to The News Minute.

In the interview, Seshadri, while discussing the ethnic violence in Manipur, had criticised the Supreme Court’s observation in the case of the sexual assault of three Kuki women in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on May 4, according to India Today.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had said that the incident was “simply unacceptable” and had directed the Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the Centre and state to take immediate steps in the matter.

“Seshadri was trying to belittle the CJI [DY Chandrachud’s] position, he also brought down the honour of the Supreme Court and the judicial system of the country,” Kaviyarasu said in his complaint, according to The News Minute.

Seshadri was booked under Section 153 (provocation with the intent to cause rioting), 153 A (promoting enmity) and 505 1 (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for arresting Seshadri.

“The DMK [Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam] government is unable to respond to the opinions of ordinary people and is resorting to arrests,” he said. “Does the police department think that implementing the vengeful agenda of the corrupt DMK is their only job?”