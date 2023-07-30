Faulty earthing led to the deaths of 16 people who were electrocuted after a transformer exploded at the Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on July 19, showed a magisterial invesitgation on Saturday, reported PTI.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had order the magisterial-level inquiry into the incident soon after the incident was reported in which seven persons were injured. The dead includes a police sub-inspector and three home guards.

The report, filed by Chamoli Additional District Magistrate Abhishek Tripathi, recommended blacklisting three companies responsible for maintaining the sewar treatment plant where the incident took place as well as cancelling their licence. The report said that the companies violated terms of their contract and safety norms.

These firms are Jai Bhushan Malik Contractors and Confident Engineering India Private Limited. The report has also recommended blacklisting Axis Power Controls

The report said that the electrical arrangement at the plant was not in accordance with the agreement made and the standards of electrical safety, reported The Indian Express. As there was no proper earthing, current spread in the metallic structure connected to the earth connection, including the stairs and railings, constructed for entering the plant, it said.

Lack of coordination between the Jal Sansthan and electricity department employees was also one of the reasons behind the incident, it added.

The report has also recommended conducting an electrical safety audit of all the sewage treatment plants and other establishments in Uttarakhand where there is a possibility of a lapse in electrical safety, reported The Indian Express.