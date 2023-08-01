Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday said that his government will look into the proposal of making parental consent mandatory for love marriages, PTI reported.

At an event in Mehsana district, Patel said that state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel had told him about the need to study incidents of girls eloping for marriage to make consent of parents necessary.

“If the Constitution supports it, then we will carry out a study regarding this and try to get the best result for this,” he said.

Patel’s comments came four months after Congress MLA Geniben Thakore and Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Fatesinh Chauhan had demand for an amendment to include parental consent as a clause in the Gujarat Registration of Marriages Act, reported The Indian Express.

The two MLAs had also demanded that the the law be tweaked to make it mandatory for the love marriages be registered in the taluka where the girl lives in the presence of witnesses.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala on Monday wrote to Patel, praising his decision.

“The family of the girl breaks down and is not able to face the society when she runs away from the house,” he told The Indian Express. “Parents raise their children, so their consent should be made mandatory. Many such cases have been brought to me, where girls eloped against the wishes of their parents and later regretted it.”

Khedawala also demanded that a bill be introduced to amend the law in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Gujarat Assembly. “It is important to bring this bill, because children are not under control of their parents these days,” he added. “They have become callous.”