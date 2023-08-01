The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that they have extradited one of the main accused persons in the murder case of singer Sidhu Moose Wala from Azerbaijan, PTI reported.

Special Commissioner of Police HGS Dhaliwal said that the accused man, Sachin Bishnoi, had taken responsibility for killing Moosewala two days after he was shot.

An unidentified Central Bureau of Investigation official told Hindustan Times that Bishnoi left for Dubai just before Moosewala’s murder on a fake passport.

#WATCH | Delhi | Accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case Sachin Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan by Delhi Police Special Cell. pic.twitter.com/Y3CmjgZhlO — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

“He fled to Dubai on a fake passport issued in the name of Tilak Raj Tuteja, a resident of Sangam Vihar in southeast Delhi,” the officer said. “Later, he took a flight to Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, where he was detained.”

Moosewala, who fought the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls on a Congress ticket, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29, 2022. The attack had taken place just a day after the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab withdrew security cover for 424 persons, including the singer.

Soon after Moosewala’s murder, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the killing in a Facebook post, saying that it was in retaliation for the murder of Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in 2021.

The Punjab Police had also arrested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claiming that he was associated with Brar. Six shooters who were involved in the incident and 13 persons who offered logistical support have been arrested.