The Centre on Tuesday introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha amid protests from the Opposition.

The Bill gives the Central government control over the postings and transfers of bureaucrats in Delhi.

The Centre had promulgated an ordinance on May 19 to create the National Capital Civil Service Authority in order to administer the transfer and posting of bureaucrats serving the Delhi government. The ordinance nullified a Supreme Court verdict passed on May 11 stating that the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital has legislative power over bureaucrats in all departments other than public order, police and land.

The Supreme Court judgement had also held that the lieutenant governor was to act on the “aid and advice” of the council of ministers in the Delhi government.

On Tuesday, the Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury termed the Bill a “graveyard” for cooperative federalism and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government wants to weaken the federal structure of the country.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi claimed that introducing the Bill in the House was illegal as a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government is pending.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that all objections to the introduction of the Bill are political.

“Constitution has given the House, power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi,” Shah said. “Supreme Court judgement has clarified that the Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on GNCT (Amendment) bill 2023 in the Lok Sabha, says "Constitution has given the House, power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi.… pic.twitter.com/3iXTuFp0hD — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

The Biju Janata Dal announced that it will support the BJP in passing the Bill meant for the Capital and oppose the no-confidence motion proposed against the Central government.

“In this regard, a three-line whip has been issued by the party, both through the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the house and do the needful...”, BJD leader Sasmit Patra told ANI.