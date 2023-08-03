The United States on Wednesday expressed concern over the communal violence in Haryana earlier this week.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller urged all parties to remain calm and refrain from violent actions.

"Urge calm and urge parties to refrain from violent actions" says US state department on Gurugram clashes pic.twitter.com/qhZ20WIqtT — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 3, 2023

He also added that he is unaware of any American citizen adversely affected by the violence.

“I’m not aware of that,” Miller told reporters. “I’m happy to follow up with the embassy.”

Communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram earlier this week left at least six people dead. Two home guards, an imam at a mosque and a Bajrang Dal member were among those who died.

The violence started as a clash between Hindus and Muslims during the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, a procession organised by the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, on Monday. The Hindutva groups are components of the Sangh Parivar, of which the BJP is a political affiliate.

The violence soon spread beyond Nuh, with Gurugram, in particular, witnessing widespread arson and mob attacks on Muslim homes and shops.

