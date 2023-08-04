A police official was killed in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Thursday and an armoury was looted in Bishnupur as the northeastern state witnessed fresh violence, reported The Hindu.

Police official T Rishi was shot in the head during a gunfight with suspected militants in In Senjam Chirang area of Imphal West, reported NDTV. A villager was also injured in the gunfight.

A total curfew was reinstated in Imphal West after it had been relaxed briefly.

Manipur | The total curfew which was relaxed from 05:00 am to 08:00 pm on August 3 in Imphal West District stands withdrawn. A total curfew is imposed in the district with immediate effect and restriction of movement of the general public outside their residences is enforced in… pic.twitter.com/fRuh98ytMY — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Kuki and the majority Meitei communities since May 3. At least 182 people, including 113 Kukis and 62 Meiteis, have been killed and nearly 60,000 have been forced to flee their homes.

The northeastern state has also witnessed several incidents of a mob attacking guard posts and looting armouries.

On Thursday, a mob, comprising about 500 men and women, ransacked the Keirenphabi and Thangalawai polioce outposts in Bishnupur district looted the weapons. Security forces fired at the mob and lobbed tear gas shells to control them, finally thwarting their attack at Heingang and Singjamei police stations.

In Imphal, another attempt was made to loot an armoury. However, security forces foiled the attempt.