An Army soldier who went missing from Kulgam last week has been found, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday.

The police said that the soldier, Rifleman Javed Ahmad, will be interrogated after a medical checkup, according to NDTV.

#Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint #interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 3, 2023

Ahmad had gone missing from near his home on July 29. According to his family, he had stepped out to buy some food items as he was about to leave for his duty a day later. His car was later found near a market area.

Ahmad was posted in Ladakh as a rifleman with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and had taken leave for Eid last month.

Following his disappearance, a search operation was launched by the security forces in Kashmir, reported The Indian Express.

Ahmad’s mother, who feared that her son has been abducted by militants, had posted a video message pleading for his safe return home.