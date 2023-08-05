Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gujarat General Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela on Saturday resigned from his post, reported Deccan Herlad.

Vaghela was asked to step down from the post, according to the newspaper, .

“Vaghela was asked to resign last month and told not to visit party headquarters, Kamalam, in Gandhinagar,” an unidentified BJP official told Deccan Herald. “He tried to sort out the issues but had to give in. On July 31, he tendered his resignation from the post.”

In April, Bhargav Bhatt, another general secretary, was told to resign from his post by the party high command, reported The Indian Express. The post is still vacant.

The resignations come amid a rebellion against Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier this week, three party workers from south Gujarat were arrested by the Surat Crime Branch for allegedly defaming Paatil by accusing him of corruption over allocation of portfolios to various party leaders

Vaghela was appointed the general secretary of the Gujarat unit on August 10, 2016. At the time, he was the youngest BJP member to be promoted to the position.