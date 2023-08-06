Two minor boys in the Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh were on Friday allegedly forced to drink urine and green chillies were thrusted on their anus on suspicion of stealing money, NDTV reported.

The victims, aged 10 and 15, were assaulted by a group of men at a chicken shop near Konkati Chauraha of Pathra Bazaar police station area. The boys were also reportedly administered some injections.

Videos of the incident showed the men abusing and threatening the minors to follow their orders.

Additional Superintendent of Police Siddhartha told ANI that six people have been arrested after videos of the incident were widely shared on social media.

After a viral video purportedly showing two minors in UP's Siddharthnagar surfaces, ASP Siddhartha says, "A viral video on social media has come to notice in Thana Pathra Bazaar regarding objectionable acts with two minors. After taking note of the viral video, cases…

In another incident, a 15-year-old boy was thrashed and paraded naked in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on suspicion of stealing a packet of chips from a shop, PTI reported.

The police said on Sunday that seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on July 31.

The father claimed that the owner of the shop smeared his son’s eyes with chilli powder over the packet of chips that cost Rs 10, ANI reported.

The accused persons have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 342 and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 14 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act as well as Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act based on the father’s complaint.