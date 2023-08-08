The Opposition alliance had to introduce a no-confidence motion against the Centre in order to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vow of silence” on the Manipur violence, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Gogoi, initiating the discussion on the no-confidence motion, questioned why Modi did not visit the state after the violence first began three months ago.

He also asked why it took almost 80 days for the prime minister to speak about the situation in the Northeastern state. “When he did speak, it was barely for 30 seconds,” he said.

Gogoi further asked why Modi had not yet sacked Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. “You changed chief ministers multiple times ahead of elections in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Tripura,” he said. “What special blessings have you given to the Manipur chief minister?”

The Kaliabor MP said that the INDIA alliance had brought in the no-confidence motion to ensure justice to Manipur. “If Manipur is burning, the entire country is burning,” he said. “And so, today, we are speaking not just about Manipur, but about the whole country.”

INDIA यह अविश्वास प्रस्ताव मणिपुर के इंसाफ के लिए लेकर आया है।



मणिपुर आज इंसाफ मांग रहा है।



अगर मणिपुर जल रहा है, तो भारत जल रहा है।



इसलिए आज हम सिर्फ मणिपुर की नहीं, पूरे भारत की बात कर रहे हैं।



: संसद में @GauravGogoiAsm जी pic.twitter.com/HyRNJZ4bNH — Congress (@INCIndia) August 8, 2023

At least 187 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 have been forced to flee their homes in Manipur since violence broke out on May 3.

The state has reported cases of rape and murder, mobs have looted police armouries and set several homes on fire despite the heavy presence of central security forces.