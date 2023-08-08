The Karnataka High Court on Monday quashed a first information report against Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda for allegedly violating the model code of conduct during the state Assembly elections held in May, PTI reported.

The order was passed by a single bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna, according to Bar and Bench.

The case pertained to Nadda’s comments at a campaign rally in Vijayanagara’s Harappanahalli town on May 7 in which he had said that if the BJP loses the election in the state, voters will be deprived of Central government schemes, according to PTI.

He had also allegedly stated that if the Congress comes to power in the state, several projects of the Centre, including “Kisan Samman Nidhi” will be closed. Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 per year is paid to landholding agricultural families in three equal instalments.

An official of the Election Vigilance Division had lodged a complaint against Nadda, saying that his speech violated the model code of conduct.