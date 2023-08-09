The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the bail hearing of activist Umar Khalid after Justice PK Mishra recused himself from the case, Live Law reported. The plea will now be taken up by another bench on August 17.

Khalid had moved to the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court denied him bail in the case in October last year.

The case against Khalid pertains to clashes that had broken out from February 23 to February 26, 2020, between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it in North East Delhi, leaving 53 dead and hundreds injured. Most of those killed were Muslims.

The Delhi Police claim the violence was part of a larger conspiracy to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and was hatched by those who organised the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police based on these conspiracy charges on September 13, 2020. He was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Property Act.

