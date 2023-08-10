The Centre will on Thursday introduce a bill in the Rajya Sabha to exclude the chief justice of India from a panel that was formed to advise the president regarding the appointments of the election commissioners, NDTV reported.

The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Services and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, proposes to replace the chief justice with a member of the Cabinet, who will be nominated by the prime minister.

Centre moves to dilute another Constitution bench judgment of SC, Bill on appointment of CEC and ECs states that that Selection Committee will comprise of PM, LoP in Lok Sabha and a Cabinet Minister.



SC in March 2023 had said appointment of CEC and ECs shall be done by the… pic.twitter.com/foPyjP4n3D — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) August 10, 2023

In March, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had held in a landmark judgement that appointments of election commissioners of India must be made on the advice of a committee that would have the prime minister, the leader of the Opposition and the chief justice as its members. The poll panel comprises the chief election commissioner and two election commissioners.

The court had said that this arrangement will continue until Parliament enacts a law on the appointment process.

Prior to the Supreme Court’s ruling, election commissioners were appointed solely by the Union government. However, Opposition parties and some non-governmental organisations had approached the court alleging that the poll body was acting in a biased manner and that the appointment process of the election commissioners was not transparent.

They had sought an independent mechanism for the appointment of election commissioners.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court had said that the poll panel has to be aloof from all kinds of subjugation from the executive.

“One of the ways it can interfere is cutting of financial support,” the judges had said. “A vulnerable Election Commission would result in an insidious situation and detract from its efficient functioning.”

The court had lamented that successive governments have “completely destroyed” the independence of the Election Commission by ensuring that no chief election commissioner since 1996 has got the full six-year term.

The Centre had argued that the earlier system of appointing election commissioners was in consonance with constitutional provisions. The process, it claimed, had ensured that the commission was “working in a free and fair manner”.

A vacancy will arise in the poll panel in February when Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey demits office on attaining the age of 65 years. His retirement will come just days before the poll body would announce the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to PTI.

