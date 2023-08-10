The Opposition staged a walk-out during the debate on the no-confidence motion on Thursday, over an hour after Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to mention the situation.

The prime minister was addressing the Lok Sabha after the Opposition’s INDIA alliance had moved the no-confidence motion against the Union government on July 26, saying that it did so in order to force Modi to speak about the situation in Manipur.

However, the prime minister’s speech mostly constituted targeting the Opposition parties even as the Opposition leaders shouted slogans urging Modi to talk about the issue.

Modi said that anti-confidence motion is not a floor test for his government but rather the Opposition.

He also accused the Opposition of failing to participate in the discussions of various bills that were introduced and passed during the Monsoon Session but only disrupting the proceedings for political mileage.

However, soon after the Opposition MPs left, Modi assured the residents of Manipur that the country is with them and that the the situation will soon return to normalcy.

“Efforts are underway by Centre, state government to punish the accused in Manipur,” he told what remained of the Lok Sabha MP. “I want to assure the people of the country that there will be peace in Manipur in the near future.”

After a brief speech, the prime minister returned to criticising the Opposition parties.

At least 187 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 have been forced to flee their homes in the northeastern state since violence broke out on May 3. The state has reported cases of rape and murder, mobs have looted police armouries and set several homes on fire despite the heavy presence of central security forces.

Opposition parties have held the BJP governments in Manipur and at the Centre responsible for failing to contain the violence. Their criticism was bolstered after a video showing two Kuki women being paraded naked was widely shared on social media on July 19.

The incident had forced Modi to break his silence on the issue after nearly 80 days since the northeastern state reported violence. He had said that an incident shamed the entire country and had urged the chief ministers of all states to ensure that such crimes do not occur.

The parties had been demanding a statement by Modi on the violence in Manipur in Parliament, followed by a longer discussion. However, the Modi-led government had agreed to a short-duration discussion.

On August 8, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, while initiating the discussion on the no-confidence motion, asked why Modi has not visited Manipur and not yet sacked the state’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The next day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the government’s role alleging that Modi did not visit the northeastern state as he does not consider it to be part of India. Portions of his speech have been expunged from the Lok Sabha records.