The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended the Congress’ Leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for allegedly engaging in unruly conduct and causing repeated disturbances, The Hindu reported.

The Lok Sabha’s privileges committee has been asked to look into Chowdhury’s conduct. He will remain suspended till it takes a decision.

On Thursday, Chowdhury had walked out of the Lower House with other Congress MPs when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against the Centre.

The Opposition moved the no-trust motion to get the prime minister to speak on the unrest in Manipur as he had not attended Parliament for a single day since July 20.

However, Modi did not speak about Manipur for over an hour and only briefly mentioned the situation in the state after the Opposition MPs had left.

After Modi’s speech, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution seeking Chowdhury’s suspension, saying that he disturbs the House whenever the prime minister or other ministers speak, according to The Indian Express. The resolution was passed in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote.

Chowdhury, in his address to the House earlier in the day, had made a reference to the Hindu epic Mahabharata to question Modi’s silence on violence against women in Manipur.

"Jab Dhritrashtra andhe the, tab Droupadi ka vastra haran hua tha, aaj bhi RAJA andhe baithe hai... Chahe wo Hastinapur me ho ya Manipur mein ho, Aisi ghatna hoti he rehti hai, unhe koi farq nahi rehta" ~ Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury pic.twitter.com/w6TEiKwNVe — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 10, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah then urged Speaker Om Birla to ask the Congress MP to show restraint. Subsequently, some parts of his speech were expunged by the Speaker.

Chowdhury later said that his suspension was the result of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s brute majority in the Lok Sabha. The Congress leader said that he only used metaphors to explain a ruler being silent and blind to the suffering of the people.

“I am not only ready to have an open debate with Pralhad Joshi or anyone in the BJP,” he said. “If I have used any word in wrong context in people’s eyes, I am ready to quit politics.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Chowdhury’s suspension was undemocratic and unfortunate. “It shows arrogance of power and malice,” he said.