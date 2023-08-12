A Mumbai court on Friday denied permission to the Railway Police to subject constable Chetan Singh, who shot dead three Muslim passengers and his senior officer on July 31 in a moving train, to narco analysis, brain mapping and polygraph tests after the accused refused to give his mandatory consent, the Hindustan Times reported.

The court also refused to extend his police custody and sent Singh to 14-day judicial custody, according to India Today.

Singh had killed Assistant Sub Inspector Tikaram Meena and three Muslim passengers – Abdul Kaderbhai Bhanpurwala, Sadar Mohammed Hussain and Asghar Abbas Sheikh – on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on August 1.

Witnesses in the case have said that Singh walked through four coaches of the train to select his victims and asked them for their names before killing them, according to the Hindustan Times.

After one of the Muslim victim’s body fell to the floor, Singh had asked the rest of the passengers in the coach to record a video as he made a speech in which he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and, presumably, either Uddhav Thackeray or Raj Thackeray.

“If you want to vote, if you want to live in India, then I say Modi and Yogi, these are the two and your Thackeray,” he declared.

Singh was arrested and subsequently booked under the Indian Penal Code for murder as well as under the Arms Act. A week later, the police added charges of kidnapping and promoting enmity on grounds of religion against him.

On Friday, Singh’s lawyer, Amit Mishra, told the court that the Railway Police had submitted the application for tests claiming that he was not cooperating with the investigation.

The lawyer stated that the application submitted by the Railway Police had Chaudhary’s signature consenting to the tests.

“But when the court asked Singh whether he had consented to the tests, he denied it and said that his signature had been taken forcibly,” Mishra said, according to The Times of India. “He was barely in a position to write anything today.”

Mishra also alleged that the police have not yet allowed Singh to meet his family despite permission from the magistrate.