Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, singer Shankar Mahadevan and economist Sanjeev Sanyal are among the members of a panel constituted by the National Council for Educational Research and Training to finalise the curriculum, textbooks and learning material for classes 3 to 12.

The committee will also work on “appropriately revising” the existing textbooks for classes 1 and 2, and on ensuring a smooth transition between classes 2 and 3.

The 19-member panel – which will officially be called the National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee – will be headed by National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration chancellor MC Pant. Princeton University professor Manjul Bhargava has been appointed as its co-chair.

The committee will work to align the curriculum with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education that was developed as part of the New Education Policy of 2020.

An unidentified ministry official told the Hindustan Times that experts from different domains have been selected as members of the committee and that its chairperson will now constitute various Curriculum Area Groups by engaging different subject experts.

“CAG [Curriculum Area Groups] will assist NSTC [National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee] to develop textbooks and learning material for each of the subjects included in the syllabus,” the official said. “NSTC will be free to invite other experts for advice, consultation, and support.”