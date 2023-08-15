Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday skipped the Independence Day celebrations at Delhi’s Red Fort, citing “eye-related problem” and “paucity of time”, reported ANI.

Kharge, however, unfurled the national flag at his home and at the Independence Day function at the Congress headquarters.

“Firstly, I have some problem with my eyes,” Kharge told reporters. “Secondly, I had to hoist the national flag at my residence at 9.20 am, as per protocol and later at the Congress office. So, I could not have reached the Red Fort.”

#WATCH | Congress president and LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge gives details on why he did not attend the #IndependenceDay celebration at the Red Fort today.



He says, "Firstly, I have some eye-related problems. Secondly, I had to hoist the Tricolour at my residence at 9.20… pic.twitter.com/4KqdpMRVdK — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

The Congress chief further claimed that security arrangements at the Red Fort do not allow guests to leave until the prime minister, home minister and defence minister leave.

“This is why I thought it would be better to avoid going to Red Fort, keeping in mind the security detail and the paucity of time,” he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised Kharge’s absence, saying it was stated that the Congress chief was unwell and cannot attend the celebrations at the Red Fort.

“But I’m glad he recovered immediately and started giving a speech at AICC HQ [Congress headquarters] where he was able to do flag hoisting,” he wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

Sources were saying Kharge ji was unwell hence couldn’t come for #IndependenceDay program but I’m glad he recovered immediately and started giving speech at AICC HQ where he was able to do flag hoisting 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1kEP5LmJmo — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 15, 2023

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that route arrangements would have made it impossible for Kharge to arrive at party headquarters from the Red Fort.

“Apparently, the BJP is upset that Kharge ji was not present at the prime minister’s Red Fort speech.” Khera wrote on X. “...Do we not have the independence of hoisting the flag at our headquarters on Independence Day?”

‘Democracy, Constitution in great danger’

Kharge on Tuesday pledged to uphold democracy and the Constitution, which he alleged were in danger under the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

“It pains me to say that today, democracy, Constitution and autonomous institutions – all three are in great danger,” he said during his address at the Independence Day function at the Congress headquarters.

LIVE: Independence Day flag hoisting by Congress President Shri @Kharge at AICC HQ. https://t.co/tckdG6MPxp — Congress (@INCIndia) August 15, 2023

The Congress chief alleged that new tactics are being adopted by the BJP government to suppress the voice of the Opposition.

“Raids by CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation], ED [Enforcement Directorate], Income Tax are happening, Election Commission is being weakened,” he alleged. “Efforts are being made to suppress the voice of Opposition MPs in Parliament by suspending them. Someone’s mic is going off or someone’s words are getting expunged. Privilege motions are being brought.”

Kharge also alleged that the Central government is changing the names of schemes launched by previous governments and taking credit.

“Democracy is being torn to shreds by distorting the old constitutional systems that have been running for decades, giving new dimensions to dictatorship,” he said. “And now, they are trying to create history by renaming old laws, which provided stability and peace to the country,” he said.”