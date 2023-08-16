A group of men thrashed a Muslim boy at Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus railway station saying that he went out with a Hindu girl. The assault took place in July and videos of it were shared widely on social media on Tuesday.

The videos show the men dragging the boy outside the railway station and beating him up while shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and “love jihad band karo [stop love jihad]”.

“Love jihad” is a debunked Hindutva conspiracy theory that Muslim men lure Hindu women into romantic relationships in order to convert them to Islam.

The videos show the girl pleading with the assaulters to not beat him up.

A shocking viral video has come to light of a mob beating a young man at Bandra station while the crowd is happily filming the incident. The young man, a Muslim, was travelling in a train with a young Hindu girl (allegedly a minor) when the mob chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ hit him… pic.twitter.com/eQgTIUjxtl — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 16, 2023

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dikshit Gedam on Wednesday told Scroll that the incident occurred on July 21. “We came across the said video[s] yesterday,” he said. “Since the incident began at the railway station, we have notified the GRP [Government Railway Police] to look into it.”

The official said that the police have not registered a complaint in the matter since the Government Railway Police has jurisdiction over it.

Sandip Bhajibhakre, deputy commissioner of the Government Railway Police, said his team was notified about the viral videos on Tuesday. “We have started the process of registering an offence,” he said. “Till now, no FIR [first information report] has been registered.”

Bhajibhakre told Scroll that both the boy and the girl are minors and live in the town of Ambarnath in the Thane district, nearly 60 kilometres by road from the Bandra Terminus.

“There was a case under Section 363 [kidnapping] registered against the boy in Ambarnath,” the official said. “He was chased till Bandra, where this incident occurred.”

The group of men first assaulted the boy and then took him to the Nirmal Nagar police station in Bandra. Shrimant Shinde, the senior police inspector at the Nirmal Nagar police station, did not respond to calls from Scroll.

The Government Railway Police is yet to identify the accused persons and question them.

Zeeshan Siddique, the local MLA and Mumbai Youth Congress president, said he has urged the police to conduct a proper investigation.

I came across a video on Twitter where a boy is betting attacked at Bandra terminus. After speaking to senior police officials I have been told that the incident took place almost a month ago and the video is of then and the boy was from ambernath. Police has told me that the… — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) August 15, 2023

Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhiwandi (East) Rais Shaikh also urged the authorities to verify the video and take appropriate action.

“Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident at Bandra Terminus,” he said. “Violence and hate have no place in our society. Such acts of violence based on religion or any other pretext are unacceptable.”