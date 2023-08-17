All the 10 Kuki MLAs in Manipur on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for separate administrative posts, including chief secretary and director general of police, for the the five district dominated by their tribal community.

These districts are Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Chandel, Tengnoupal and Pherzawl.

The demand comes as the northeastern state continues to reel from ethnic violence between the Kukis and the Meiteis since May 3.

The violence ensued after a rally was organised on May 3 to oppose the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribe status and has since left 187 dead and several thousands displaced. The state has also reported several incidents of rape and sexual assault against women, arson and looting of state armouries.

The legislators, including eight from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, raised the demand in a letter to the prime minister, alleging that Kuki-Zo tribals, including government employees, businessmen and students, were being subjected to violence, torture and rape by Meitei mob.

They said that due to the violence, Kuki-Zo employees “do not dare” to go to Imphal for working at the secretariat and demanded that separate administrative posts are created in the five districts to ensure efficient administration.

“It is also pertinent to mention here that even the IAS [Indian Administrative Services] and MCS [Manipur Civil Services] officers, and IPS [Indian Police Service] and MPS [Manipur Police Service] officer belonging to the Kuki- Zo tribes have been unable to function and discharge their duties as Imphal valley has also become a valley of death for us,” they said.

The MLAs also accused Chief Minister N Biren Singh of continuing to “wage war against the Kuki- Zo hill tribals by attacking villages in the hill districts almost every day”.

They also demanded other key senior level posts in the civil and police department.

NSCN(IM) criticises Naga MLAs for supporting Meitei legislators

The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) on Wednesday said that the eight Naga MLAs of Manipur were spineless for joining 32 Meitei legislators to write to Modi seeking removal of Assam Rifles in the violence-hit state, reported PTI.

On August 9, the 40 legislators had sought removing the 9th, 22nd and 37th battalions of the Assam Rifles from Manipur, saying that the state needed “complete disarmament” to usher in an environment of peace and security.

The letter came two days after the Manipur government had replaced Assam Rifles personnel deployed at a checkpost in the crucial buffer zone between the Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts. They were replaced with the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force.

Bishnupur is a Meitei-majority district while Churachandpur is dominated by Kukis.

“In what can be termed as treading on ‘treacherous ground’, the eight Naga MLAs of Manipur have proven themselves as confused lot of people not knowing who they are and who they represent in the Manipur Legislative Assembly,” the insurgent group said on Wednesday.

They said that the Nagas of Manipur were caught off-guard when these “spineless MLAs” joined hands with 32 Meitei legislators to submit a representation to the prime minister on the issue that has nothing to do with the political aspirations of the Naga people.

“Their representation to the Prime Minister is in totality against the voice of the Naga people demanding early implementation of Framework Agreement of 3rd August, 2015, to meet the political right and legitimate aspiration of Naga people,” the statement said.

The 2015 framework agreement pertains to peace negotiations between the insurgent group and the Centre regarding autonomy over Nagaland.