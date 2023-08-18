Online education firm Unacademy has fired a teacher who had urged students to vote for “educated candidates” in elections.

Unacademy co-founder Roman Saini said that Karan Sangwan had violated the company’s code of conduct, which is meant to provide unbiased knowledge to students.

“The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them,” Saini said. “In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct.”

We are an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education. To do this we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge.



Our learners are at the centre of… — Roman Saini (@RomanSaini) August 17, 2023

Sangwan had made the remarks while discussing bills introduced in the Lok Sabha to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act.

“I also wondered if I should laugh or cry, because I also have many bare Acts...and notes that we had prepared,” he said. “But remember one thing – the next time you vote, choose an educated candidate so that you do not have to suffer all this again in life...do not vote for someone who only knows how to change names.”

Sangwan did not name any political leader in the video. However, several social media users alleged that his statement implied that citizens should not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

What is happening, now even the educated people are getting disillusioned.#KaranSangwan ji is an well known educator, he teaches at Unacademy. Karan Sangwan is saying that next time vote for an educated person, don't vote for someone who only knows how to change name. This video… pic.twitter.com/QwtPOxnvDv — HRITHIK SAINI (@HRITHIKSAINI1) August 13, 2023

Sangwan uploaded a video on YouTube on Thursday night, in which he said he faced consequences on account of his video that went viral. He said that he will speak about the subject on August 19.

Commenting on the action against the teacher, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked whether it was a crime to urge people to vote for educated candidates.

“If someone is illiterate, I respect them personally,” the Aam Aadmi Party chief said. “But public representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the age of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never develop 21st-century India.”

क्या पढ़े लिखे लोगों को वोट देने की अपील करना अपराध है? यदि कोई अनपढ़ है, व्यक्तिगत तौर पर मैं उसका सम्मान करता हूँ। लेकिन जनप्रतिनिधि अनपढ़ नहीं हो सकते। ये साइंस और टेक्नोलॉजी का ज़माना है। 21वीं सदी के आधुनिक भारत का निर्माण अनपढ़ जनप्रतिनिधि कभी नहीं कर सकते। https://t.co/YPX4OCoRoZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 17, 2023

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate highlighted Saini’s old tweets praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the context of his statement that learners should have access to unbiased knowledge.

“Those who cower under pressure and get bullied can never help nurture citizens who stand up against all odds to take on this world,” she said. “Sad to see such spineless and weak people run an education platform.”