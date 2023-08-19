The Delhi Police on Saturday stopped participants from attending a meeting critical of the G20 summit, claiming that the event was being held without permission, the organisers said.

Over 30 police personnel arrived at the Surjeet Bhavan, the venue for the “We20 People’s Summit” today, according to The Wire.

Disturbed to learn that the Delhi Police is trying to halt the #We20Summit. It's a great space, giving voice to people's aspirations about national policies & international relations: the exact opposite of what the #G20Summit is doing. Looking forward to speaking there tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SpjanlooYt — Akash | आकाश। আকাশ। (@akash_falaq) August 19, 2023

“Even as multiple sessions were underway at HKS Surjeet Bhawan, in Delhi, as part of the We20 program, a forum where representatives of peoples movements, trade unions, civil society, were gathered to discuss and debate the implications of Modi government, a large battalion of Delhi Police swept into the venue demanding the seminar be shut down,” the organisers said.

Political activist Kavita Kabeer, who is part of the organising committee of the event, told The Wire that no prior permission was required as the event is being held in a closed hall.

She added that the police initially urged those attending to leave, but later restricted themselves to stop more people from entering the Surjeet Bhavan.

Delhi Police Personnel demands orders instead of showing it to the organizers of We20 summit on why they are stopping people from entering their venue. pic.twitter.com/IP4N7nfg93 — Srinivas Kodali (@digitaldutta) August 19, 2023

The summit has been organised from August 18 to August 20 to discuss issues related to shrinking democratic spaces, inequality, privatisation of public services, agriculture and climate crisis, among others.

On Friday, it was attended by a host of political leaders and activists, including Teesta Setalvad, Medha Patkar, Jayati Ghosh, Manoj Jha, Harsh Mander, Arun Kumar, Brinda Karat, Hannan Mollah, Rajeev Gowda among others.

Over 500 economists, activists, journalists and politicians from across the country are likely to take part in it, according to The Wire. Among the speakers on Saturday were Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh, advocate Vandana Shiva, and Janata Dal (United) MP Aneel Hegde.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the meeting was perfectly peaceful and no protests were being held on the street.

“It is extraordinary that Delhi Police is stopping people from attending the We20 meeting organised by activists representing We, The People, inside a building that belongs to the CPM [Communist Party of India (Marxist)],” Ramesh wrote on X. “I managed to enter at 10:30 am before Delhi Police started its operations but had difficulty exiting now. This is New India Democracy.”

It is extraordinary that Delhi Police is stopping people from attending the We20 meeting organised by activists representing We, The People, inside a building that belongs to the CPM. The meeting is perfectly peaceful. There are no street protests. I managed to enter at 10:30 am… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 19, 2023

The organisers alleged that people are not allowed to participate in meaningful democracy to question and the Narendra Modi government accountable.

“Anyone who dares to question the government, be it an activist, a trade unionist, academic, even a minister or deputy chief minister, is targeted with fabricated cases and hauled through the tortuous process of criminal trials, and even locked up under draconian laws,” they said. “This is how things are in India today.”

They added: “When G20 leaders gather in Delhi in a few weeks, they will be walked around Delhi, and tall claims will be made that India is a liberal democracy.”

India assumed the presidency of G20, or Group of 20 countries, on December 1. Every year, the presidency of the forum rotates between members. This year, more than 50 cities around the country will host around 200 meetings of the forum.

