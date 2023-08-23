Mizoram: 17 workers killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses
Rescue operation is underway as several other workers are suspected trapped under the debris.
At least 17 workers were killed after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of Mizoram on Wednesday, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said.
There were 40 workers at the site when the accident took place around 10 am. Several are suspected trapped.
An Aizwal district official told Scroll that the deceased were migrant workers engaged in the construction work by the Railways.
State authorities are carrying out a rescue operation.
“Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far... many others are still missing,” an unidentified police official told PTI.
Meanwhile, Zoramthanga said that he is saddened by the tragedy. “I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,” he tweeted. “Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations.”
The railway bridge is being constructed over the Kurung river connecting Bairabi to Sairang in Mizoram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the families of the deceased workers, while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.
“Our heartfelt sympathies and thoughts are with the families of the bereaved,” he said in a tweet. “We hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. We urge the authorities to expedite the rescue and relief work, so that precious lives can be saved.”
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that some of the deceased workers belonged to the state’s Malda district.
“Have instructed my chief secretary to coordinate with Mizoram administration at once for rescue/ assistance operations,” the Trinamool Congress chief said in a tweet. “Malda district administration has been asked to reach out to the bereaved families for extending all possible help.”
She added that the state government will provide due compensation to the families of the deceased.