At least 17 workers were killed after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of Mizoram on Wednesday, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said.

There were 40 workers at the site when the accident took place around 10 am. Several are suspected trapped.

An Aizwal district official told Scroll that the deceased were migrant workers engaged in the construction work by the Railways.

State authorities are carrying out a rescue operation.

“Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far... many others are still missing,” an unidentified police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Zoramthanga said that he is saddened by the tragedy. “I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,” he tweeted. “Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations.”

Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died: Rescue under progress.



Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the… pic.twitter.com/IbmjtHSPT7 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) August 23, 2023

The railway bridge is being constructed over the Kurung river connecting Bairabi to Sairang in Mizoram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the families of the deceased workers, while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.

Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMMRF would be given to the… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 23, 2023

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and thoughts are with the families of the bereaved,” he said in a tweet. “We hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. We urge the authorities to expedite the rescue and relief work, so that precious lives can be saved.”

Deeply saddened to learn about the terrible tragedy in Sairang area, in Mizoram, where an under construction railway bridge collapsed, resulting in the loss of lives of several people, including construction workers.



Our heartfelt sympathies and thoughts are with the families… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 23, 2023

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that some of the deceased workers belonged to the state’s Malda district.

“Have instructed my chief secretary to coordinate with Mizoram administration at once for rescue/ assistance operations,” the Trinamool Congress chief said in a tweet. “Malda district administration has been asked to reach out to the bereaved families for extending all possible help.”

She added that the state government will provide due compensation to the families of the deceased.