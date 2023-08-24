Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh has left 12 persons dead and damaged several homes, authorities said on Wednesday, according to PTI.

Rain-related incidents have caused widespread loss of life and property in the northern state this year. A total of 242 persons have died in rain-related incidents, including floods and landslides, since the onset of the monsoon this year, The Times of India reported.

On Thursday, a massive landslide destroyed several houses in Kullu district, reported NDTV. Many inhabitants are suspected trapped under the debris.

Emergency response teams have been deployed to conduct a rescue operation.

Among the 12 recent fatalities, seven persons died due to landslides in Mandi and Shimla, according to the state emergency operation centre. Three persons died of electrocution, while one fatality each was reported due to drowning and falling from a height.

Two of those who died in the landslides in Mandi were identified as Parma Nand and his grandson Gopi – both of who died in the village of Seraj. The remaining three deaths due to landslides in Mandi took place in the Sarachi village.

The two persons who died in Shimla were identified as Jhalo and his wife Rajkumari. Both of them were migrants living in a makeshift home in the district’s Baldeyan area, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said.

Due to three spells of of rains, 709 roads in Himachal Pradesh have been closed. On Wednesday, authorities ordered schools to remain shut for two days in the districts of Shimla, Mandi and Solan.

On Thursday, the Kullu-Mandi highway was blocked after heavy rainfall, ANI reported. Hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the road.

Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma said that an alternate route through Pandoh has also been damaged. “Hence, the movement of traffic is suspended for now,” she said.

The meteorological office on Wednesday issued a red alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts for the next 24 hours. A red alert indicates that authorities are expected to take action in connection with an extreme weather event.

The red alert has been issued for the districts of Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur.