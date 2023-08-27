A 10-year-old boy was found dead at Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajdeep Roy’s home in Assam’s Silchar city on Saturday, PTI reported.

Cachar Additional Superintendent of Police Subrata Sen told the news agency that the minor was found with a cloth wrapped around the neck.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination, NDTV reported.

The boy’s mother had been employed in the BJP leader’s residence as a domestic worker and the family hails from the Palong Ghat area of Cachar district.

“For better education of her two children, the woman brought them to Silchar a few years back,” a family member told reporters.

Roy, who represents the Silchar Lok Sabha seat, was at the BJP office when the body was recovered.

Citing the police, he told the media that the boy had hung himself. “The door of the room where the body was recovered from was closed from the inside, and when the police broke it open, the boy was found unconscious,” he added. “We rushed him to a nearby hospital and the doctors tried to save him, but it was too late. He was declared dead by the doctors.”