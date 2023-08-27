Farmer bodies and representatives of 36 communities warned at a mahapanchayat held on Saturday that they will hold a tractor rally if the Haryana government allows Hindutva groups to hold another procession in Nuh, The Times of India reported.

The mahapanchayat held in Alwar on Saturday was attended by farmers and community leaders from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. They said that the Mewat region, under which the Nuh district falls, has always been known for being peaceful.

Six persons had died in Haryana in communal violence that had broken out during a procession on July 31, organised by the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The violence that started in Nuh, soon spread to neighbouring Gurugram district, which witnessed widespread arson and mob attacks on homes and shops of Muslims.

A mosque was also burnt down in Gurugram and its imam killed.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has announced that it will resume its procession on Monday. The Hindutva body has decided to go ahead even as the authorities have denied permission for the event.

Mobile internet and bulk SMS services have been banned in Nuh till Monday as a precautionary measure. The district administration has also prohibited four or more persons from assembling in public under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader announced that the farmers will hold a tractor rally if the procession is allowed, The Times of India reported.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader announced that the farmers will hold a tractor rally if the procession is allowed, The Times of India reported. Criticising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Tikait said, “Their policy is to indulge people in fights and rule over them. Educate your children and push them for employment. Don’t send them to riots.”

Farmer leader Suresh Koth warned to strike off fingers raised at religious minorities and fraternity among communities.

“अगर इस देश के अंदर किसी ने सिख के ख़िलाफ़ उँगली की, मुसलमान के ख़िलाफ़ उँगली की, ईसाई के ख़िलाफ़ उँगली की, भाईचारे के ख़िलाफ़ उँगली की, वह उँगली ग़ायब कर दी जाएगी” - सुरेश कोथ किसान नेता



आज मेवात के बड़ौदा मेव में संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा की भाईचारा पंचायत का समापन भाषण देते हुए… pic.twitter.com/Qcz1Z3hxim — Mandeep Punia (@mandeeppunia1) August 26, 2023

