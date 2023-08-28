Four Dalit youths, including two minors, were tied upside down from a tree and assaulted in a village in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district on suspicion of stealing goats and pigeons, reported PTI.

The incident took place on August 25 when the six men took the four Dalit youths from their homes and assaulted them. The accused men have been identified as Yuvraj Galande, Manoj Bodake, Pappu Parkhe, Deepak Gaikwad, Durgesh Vaidya and Raju Borage

The accused men took the youths to a farm, removed their shirts and tied their hands and legs, the Ahmednagar police in a statement, reported The Indian Express. They were then tied upside down from a tree and assaulted. Videos showing the purported incident were also shared on social media.

In the video, the youths were seen pleading the accused persons of letting them go.

The villagers later rescued the four youth and took them to hospital.

Dalit activist and president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Prakash Ambedkar shared the video on X, previously known as Twitter, and described it as “caste atrocity”.

“It is absolutely unquestionable that this incident is a caste atrocity and it was because of the caste system that the Dalit boys were treated so brutally,” he said in a tweet. “Would anybody else have been beaten similarly on suspicions of theft? No!”

According to Ambedkar, one of the victims he spoke to told him that he was “thrashed, urinated upon, spitted on, forced to lick his own spit” as well.

I just spoke to the one of the victims and his grandmother over a phone call.



He was thrashed, urinated upon, spitted on, forced to lick his own spit, stripped and hung upside down.



Horrific, isn’t?

This is what MY PEOPLE face everyday.



pic.twitter.com/ekkhM5iE4y — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) August 27, 2023

A first information report was filed based on the complaint of one of the victims, Shubham Magade, reported PTI.

The accused have been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well as sections on attempt to murder, kidnapping, wrongful restraint, and rioting under the Indian Penal Code, reported The Indian Express.

“We have arrested two persons in the case and further investigation is on,” Superintendent of police, Ahmednagar, Rakesh Ola, told the newspaper.