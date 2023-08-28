India’s Neeraj Chopra added a javelin world title to his Olympic gold, on Sunday, recording a best throw of 88.17m in Budapest.

The 25-year-old took silver last year but he stamped his mark on the final early on with his winning throw coming in the second round.

Pakistan’s Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem took silver with a throw of 87.82m with the Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch taking the bronze in 86.67m.

The flamboyant Chopra - one of three Indians to reach the final, fell to the ground after his final throw and kissed the surface before charging towards the crowd.

Here are some of the reactions on social media:

World Junior Championships✅

Commonwealth Games✅

Asian Games✅

Olympics✅

Diamond League✅

World Championships✅



Neeraj Chopra has them all in the bag🔥



📸: AFP pic.twitter.com/z9a7Ezx0ZR — The Field (@thefield_in) August 27, 2023

.@Neeraj_chopra1 brings home a historic gold for India in the javelin throw 👏#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/YfRbwBBh7Z — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 27, 2023

Immense pride watching Neeraj Chopra soar to victory at the World Championships in Budapest! Your dedication and hard work are an inspiration to all. Congratulations, World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 ! 🥇 India shines brighter with stars like you. 🇮🇳 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 28, 2023

Fenkon toh aise fenko ki chaar log bole Kya fekta hai yaar.



88.17 mtr door Bhaala phenka and a World Athletics Championship Gold for our Champion #NeerajChopra . The mega run continues .pic.twitter.com/9TOFl4P6uM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 28, 2023

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning the gold at the World Athletics Championship! May you continue to have the golden touch and bring more laurels for our country. Blessings always!@WeAreTeamIndia https://t.co/ZuSAlYSoJ1 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 28, 2023

Making history again!



Huge congrats to @Neeraj_chopra1 for clinching India's first-ever World Athletics Championships gold in men's javelin throw.



Many more to come!#NeerajChopra #WAC #Athletics pic.twitter.com/FW9seFEV3q — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) August 28, 2023

Congratulations to the New World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 Entire nation is proud of you for scripting history by winning first ever gold for Indian athletics in the World Championship.#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/UeCanzXgKe — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) August 27, 2023

𝟴𝟴.𝟭𝟳 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 💫



World Champion #NeerajChopra, you LEGEND 🥇🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DMWNaGFtBN — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 28, 2023

A remarkable athlete. A true Champion who saves his best for the biggest occasions time after time. Take a bow. #NeerajChopra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/frNb8aGnfI — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 28, 2023

Olympic Gold. World Championships Gold. That is domination. #NeerajChopra — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 28, 2023

With AFP inputs