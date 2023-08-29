Floods in Assam have adversely affected over 1.90 lakh residents in 17 districts, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Monday.

A 67-year-old man drowned while he was fishing in Sivasagar district, where water from the Brahmaputra river has inundated many villages, reported The Times of India. The latest death has taken the toll to 15 in this year’s flood, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said, reported PTI.

On Monday, Brahmaputra, Beki, Jia-Bharali, Disang, Dikhou and Subansiri rivers in the state were flowing above danger levels as heavy rainfall continues to lash through some parts of the state.

Ferry services on the Brahmaputra river have been suspended in Guwahati and at Nematighat and Majuli due to its rising level, reported PTI.

Brahmaputra river in Dibrugarh, Assam crosses danger mark amid incessant rainfall in the state.



Over 1.90 lakh people in Assam have been affected by the flood situation. Local administration and SDRF are carrying out rescue operations in different affected areas.

Heavy rainfall is likely to take place in parts of Assam from August 31 to September 2, the Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Lakhimpur district is the worst-affected district where 47,338 people have faced disruption in daily life, followed by Dhemaji with 40,997 affected population, the bulletin said. At least 427 people have taking refuge in two relief camps, while 45 relief distribution centres are functional.