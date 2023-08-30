Two persons died and seven were injured in a gunfight between two groups in the border area of the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur and Meitei-dominated Bishnupur districts of Manipur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled northeastern state has reported widespread spate of violent attacks since May 3 when the violence was first reported between the Meiteis and the Kukis. The latest attack has increased the toll to 192.

On Tuesday, firing between armed miscreants occurred in the adjoining villages of Naransena in Bishnupur district, the police said. A Kuki village defence volunteer, who was staying at a relief camp, was killed after a bomb exploded, reported PTI. The deceased person was identified as 30-year-old Jangminlun Gangte, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum said.

The second person was identified as Laibujam Inao, a Meitei, who succumbed to bullet injuries at an Imphal hospital, reported The Times of India.

Another person was shot at during the attack and has been admitted to a hospital in Imphal, reported PTI.

“During the last 24 hours, the situation in the state was tense with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of protestors,” the police said on Tuesday.

The Manipur Police also recovered a gun, 20 cartridges and seven explosives during search operations in Bishnupur and Thoubal districts. “Further, appeal is made to public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately,” it said.

Tuesday’s development comes 11 days after three persons belonging to the Kuki community were killed in Ukhrul district on August 18.

Since the violence began, at least 60,000 people have been displaced in the state. Manipur has reported cases of rape and sexual assault against women, and mobs have looted police armoury and set several homes on fire despite the heavy presence of central security forces.