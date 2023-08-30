Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday said that Delhi University has cancelled his lecture without giving any reason.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that the university’s Centre for Professional Development in Higher Education had invited him on August 18 to address college and university teachers virtually on September 4.

“However, earlier today, I received an e-mail that informed me that my lecture was cancelled, even though the event was not,” Jha said. “I have sent my complaint to the university and I intend to take up the matter with the Prime Minister’s Office.”

VIDEO | "On August 18, I received a letter which stated that your lecture has been scheduled for September 4, which I agreed to. However, earlier today, I received an e-mail which informed me that my lecture was cancelled, even though the programme was not. I have sent my…

Jha, who is also a professor at Delhi University’s Department of Social Work, said that the e-mail cited “some unavoidable circumstances” as a reason for cancelling his lecture.

He said the government should investigate the move of the Centre for Professional Development for Higher Education.

“This is my university,” Jha added. “I teach here. I have studied here. I can speak in Parliament, on the street, and write in newspapers. But I cannot address the teachers of my university. What is the fear? Will we become vishwaguru [world teacher] like this? Such a practice has to stop. We cannot see the university dying.”