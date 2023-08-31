Two more persons died and five others were injured in a gunfight between two groups in the border area of the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur and Meitei-dominated Bishnupur districts of Manipur.

The gunfight began on August 29, and firing was still taking place on Thursday. On August 29, two persons had died and seven were injured in the gunfight.

Authorities at the Churachandpur district hospital told Scroll on Thursday that the two persons who died in the past day were identified as 42-year-old LS Mangboi Lhungdim and 36-year-old Hemkholun Guite. Both of them were members of the Kuki community. They sustained head injuries in a bomb blast, and suffered brain haemorrage.

Mangboi was a lyricist who wrote a song during the conflict called “I gam hilo ham”, which means “isn’t this our land?”. He died while being taken to Aizawl from Churachandpur on Wednesday.

Local residents said that Guite was among villagers who had volunteered to keep vigil in the area and ensure security. He died on Thursday at the intensive care unit of the Churachandpur district hospital.

The deaths have raised tensions in the border areas of Churachandpur and Bishnpur.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, which represents the interest of the tribal community in the state, on Thursday called for an emergency shutdown saying that several areas such as Lonphai, Khousabung, Kangvai, and Sugnu were under attack.

“Emergency services like medical, police, water electricity, and press are exempted,” they said.

Manipur has witnessed widespread violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 3.

At least 194 people have been killed in the ongoing ethnic conflict and nearly 60,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes since the violence broke out. The state has reported cases of rape and murder, and mobs have looted police armoury and set several homes on fire despite the heavy presence of central security forces.