The Centre has called a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

“Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” Joshi said in a tweet. There is no clarity as of now on the agenda for the session, which will be held just days after the G20 summit on September 9 and 10.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament was held from July 20 to August 11. The Lok Sabha recorded approximately 45% productivity while the Rajya Sabha registered 63% productivity. A total of 23 bills were passed in the two Houses together.

The Opposition had also introduced a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha to compel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on ethnic violence in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Manipur since May 3. During a debate on the motion on August 10, Opposition members staged a walkout after the prime minister failed to mention the situation in Manipur for over an hour.

The motion was defeated in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote.

