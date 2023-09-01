The Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, on Friday resolved to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together “as far as possible” in an attempt to take down the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre.

The INDIA alliance passed the resolution following a two-day meeting of the 28 constituent parties in Mumbai on Friday. The bloc had earlier held meetings in Patna and Bengaluru.

The alliance also announced that it will form a 14-member panel to act as the “highest decision-making body”, reported ANI.

The members of the panel will be the Congress’ KC Venugopal, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Tejashwi Yadav, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, Samajwadi Party’s Javed Ali Khan, Janata Dal (United) leader Lallan Singh, Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti.

The name of one more member – from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – will be announced later, Rawat said.

The resolution said that the seat-sharing arrangements for different states will begin immediately and will be finished as soon as possible in a “collaborative spirit of give-and-take”.

The parties have also decided to organise public rallies across the country to raise matters of public concern and importance.

“We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to coordinate our respective communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme Judega Bharat, Jeetega India [India will unite, India will win] in different languages,” they added.

The bloc has also formed four sub-groups that have separate responsibilities, reported the Hindustan Times. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has asked the members to form bullet points to devise the bloc’s common agenda.

Meanwhile, Kharge, at a press conference, criticised the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of “playing vendetta politics”.

“Yesterday, Shri Rahul Gandhi held a press conference here and questioned PM Narendra Modi’s silence on alleged stock manipulation by Adani Group,” the Congress chief said. “He demanded a JPC [joint parliamentary committee] probe into charges of round-tripping and reports of opaque investment from Mauritius-based company. It is unexplainable why the prime minister is not getting the matter investigated?”

Gandhi had raised the demand after a report claimed that two individuals who opaquely pumped in millions of dollars into the Adani Group have close ties with its promoters.

The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project published a report on Thursday alleging that Chang Chung-Ling from Taiwan and Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli from the United Arab Emirates invested large sums of money through “opaque” investment funds based in Mauritius. This money was subsequently used to trade shares of four Adani companies between 2013 and 2018.

The allegations from the report, for which The Financial Times and The Guardian collaborated with OCCRP, raise questions about the possible violation of Indian stock market rules.