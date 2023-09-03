The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday revoked the suspension of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a senior lecturer of political science, reported Bar and Bench.

Bhat was suspended on August 25 after he appeared in the Supreme Court and represented himself in a batch of petitions against the abolition of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. He had told the court that the Centre’s move to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories in 2019 was against cooperative federalism and in violation of the Constitution.

The School Education Department had in an order described Bhat as a “delinquent officer”. The order claimed that he had violated provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees Conduct Rules as well as Jammu and Kashmir Leave Rules.

After his suspension, Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Rajeev Dhavan had raised the matter before the Supreme Court on August 28.

Sibal had also submitted that the suspension order makes a reference to Bhat appearing before the Supreme Court. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had claimed that there were other issues in connection to Bhat’s suspension.

“He appears in various courts and there are other issues also,” Mehta had said. “We can place it before court.”

The Supreme Court had then directed Mehta and Attorney General R Venkataramani to look into the matter.