A boy was sexually assaulted by another inmate at a private shelter home Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, the police said on Sunday, according to PTI.

The police filed a case under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (unnatural offences) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused boy has been apprehended and the police are carrying out further investigation.

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the police seeking a copy of the first information report registered in the case. It also sought to know whether a case under the POCSO Act has been registered against the manager and other staff members of the shelter home for not reporting the matter to the authorities.

The commission has asked the police to file an action taken report by September 6.

The notice said that the commission had received a call regarding the incident on its 181 women’s helpline number on September 2. “It has been learnt that upon the death of his mother and re-marriage of his father, the survivor has been living in the shelter home for the past few years,” the commission said. “He has informed that on August 31, when he went to the washroom in the evening, an older boy living in the home sexually assaulted him.”

The boy said that he told the manager of the shelter home about the incident, but he did not take action, according to the commission.